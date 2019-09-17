|
Ward - Jean M. "Jeannie", of Islip, LI on September 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank Ward. Devoted mother of Sharon J. and her husband Thomas Butler. Cherished grandmother of Thomas (Kim), Courtney (Jay) and Danielle (Mark). Loving sister of Daniel (Denise) Flynn. Adored aunt of many nieces & nephews. Best friend of Kimmy. Fond companion of her Doxie's Odie & Mudge. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 Mile West of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Thursday, 9:45 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, LI. Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Bay Shore, LI. Visiting Wednesday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM & 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 17, 2019