Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Liturgy
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
East Islip, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Ward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Ward Notice
Ward - Jean M. "Jeannie", of Islip, LI on September 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank Ward. Devoted mother of Sharon J. and her husband Thomas Butler. Cherished grandmother of Thomas (Kim), Courtney (Jay) and Danielle (Mark). Loving sister of Daniel (Denise) Flynn. Adored aunt of many nieces & nephews. Best friend of Kimmy. Fond companion of her Doxie's Odie & Mudge. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 Mile West of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Thursday, 9:45 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, LI. Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Bay Shore, LI. Visiting Wednesday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM & 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now