WAKULICH - JEANETTE ANNJeanette Ann (Amarante) Wakulich, 86, of Boxford, MA, formerly of Bay Shore, NY, passed away suddenly on August 5, 2019. Jeanette was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas G. Wakulich and is survived by her daughter, Jamie Giusto and her husband David of Boxford, MA, and grandchildren Rocco, Domenic and Jeanette. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at St. James R.C. Church, 80 Hicksville Road, Seaford at 10:15 AM. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale. Visiting at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Bethpage Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road on Thursday from 4PM to 8PM. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on Aug. 15, 2019