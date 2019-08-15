Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 731-5600
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:15 AM
St. James R.C. Church
80 Hicksville Road
Seaford, NY
Jeanette A. Wakulich


1932 - 2019
Jeanette A. Wakulich Notice
WAKULICH - JEANETTE ANNJeanette Ann (Amarante) Wakulich, 86, of Boxford, MA, formerly of Bay Shore, NY, passed away suddenly on August 5, 2019. Jeanette was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas G. Wakulich and is survived by her daughter, Jamie Giusto and her husband David of Boxford, MA, and grandchildren Rocco, Domenic and Jeanette. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at St. James R.C. Church, 80 Hicksville Road, Seaford at 10:15 AM. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale. Visiting at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Bethpage Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road on Thursday from 4PM to 8PM. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on Aug. 15, 2019
