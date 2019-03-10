|
GEYER - Jeanette A. (nee Macchio) of East Meadow, NY on March 8, 2019, at the age of 62. Beloved wife of Richard. Loving mother of Joseph, John, and Lauren Posillico (Sal-vatore). Cherished daughter of Joseph and the late Anna Macchio. Adored sister of the late Susanne. Family will receive friends Monday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, 10:45 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church in East Meadow. Cremation Private. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 10, 2019