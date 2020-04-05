Home

CHACALOS - Jeanette (nee Franklin) of Huntington Station died peacefully on April 3, 2020, 88 years of age. She leaves behind her husband of almost 70 years, Fred, along with her seven children: Freddy (Evelyn), Wendy Martin, Jayne (Tom) Kelly, Jean (Joe) Chiovarelli, Donna (Paul) Peloquin, Jennifer (Patrick) Godfrey, and Carrie (Jeff) Kropp. Janet has 22 granchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. For the past 3 1-2 years she was lovingly cared for by her aide Angel and Heaven, Doris Abel. A Catholic Memorial Mass and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Burial will be private. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 5, 2020
