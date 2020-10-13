1/
Jeanette King
KING - Jeanette A., age 82, of Bayport, on October 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Michael (Meredith) and Jeannine Stewart (Jack). Cherished grandmother of Jacob, Michael, Nicholas, Myles, Mason and Madelyn. Reposing at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy. Bayport, NY 11705 Wednesday 2-4:30pm & 7-9:30pm. Funeral Mass 9:45am. Thursday at Our Lady of the Snow RC church in Blue Point. Interment to follow at L.I. National cemetery in Farmingdale.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Reposing
02:00 - 04:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
OCT
14
Reposing
07:00 - 09:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
Our Lady of the Snow RC church
