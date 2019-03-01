|
RUGATO - Jeanette on February 28, 2019 of Great Neck, NY. Beloved mother of Janet, Christina, Peter, Ronald, Jeffrey and the late David. Cherished grandmother of Rachel, Craig and Sharlene. Great grandmother of Zachary, Zoey and Zara. In repose at the Fairchild Funeral Chapel, 1570 Northern Blvd Manhasset, NY on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Monday at 9:45am at St. Aloysius Church in Great Neck. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery in Great Neck. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Relief Services. https://support.crs.org
Published in Newsday on Mar. 1, 2019