UTTARO - Jeanine A., formerly of New Hyde Park on February 20, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Ann. Dear sister of Michael (Doreen) Uttaro. Loving aunt of Nicole, Jacqueline and Matthew. Visiting 2-5 and 7-9pm Sunday at Cassidy Funeral Home, 156 Willis Avenue, Mineola. Funeral Mass Monday, 11:15 am, St. Aidan's Church, Williston Park. Burial Holy Rood Cemetery. Memorials to The Catholic Health Care Foundation HD Unit at Spiritoftheseason.org.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 21, 2020