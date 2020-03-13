|
|
ANGIULO - Jeanne Kiernan died Sunday, March 8 at her home in Babylon, NY sur-rounded by her family. Born in 1925 in Floral Park, NY, Jeanne went through life touching all those who were blessed to have known her. Whether it was through her essays in Readers Digest and American Baby, or letters to the United States Senate, Jeanne shared her wisdom, wit and political commentary with everyone she encountered. After raising her family in Massapequa, Jeanne received an Associates Degree in Business Administration from SUNY Farmingdale where she worked from 1974-1991, including serving several terms as President of the CSEA Local 606 union. Jeanne was active in the League of Women Voters, and made voter registration of young people a life goal. She is survived by four children with husband Joe, Michael and his wife Cary of East Hampton, NY, Kenneth and his wife Denise of Babylon, NY, Kathryn and her husband Eric Scheriff of Holbrook, NY, and Jody and her husband Mark Kablack of New Brain- tree, MA; two stepsons Michael Bartel and his wife Marilyn and Jerry Bartel and his wife Elizabeth of Texas; 12 grandchildren; 7 greatgrand-children; sister-in-law Ann Kiernan of Pennsylvania; many nieces, nephews and friends, all of whom brought her great joy throughout her life. She was sent on angels wings to join her husbands Joseph Angiulo and Jack Bartel, her mother Gladys Petri Thurston and all the Kiernan, Petri and Angiulo relatives who passed before her. At Jeanne's request, she will be cremated and her ashes spread near the people and places she loved. Memorial gifts may be made in Jeanne's name to causes that were important to her-Planned Parenthood or the Natural Resources Defense Council.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 13, 2020