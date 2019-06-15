|
BRADY- Jeanne on June 13, 2019 of Huntington Station. Age 89. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving Mother of Linda Barrett, Sandy (Frank) Calvet, Judy (Keith) Barrett, Dennis (Lisa) Brady and the late Cindy. Cherished Grandmother of Casey, Mandy, Keith Jr., Danny, Shaun, "Jessie", Michael, Emily, Tim, and Jack. Proud great-grandmother of Natalie, Iris, Miles, Marley, Mackenzie, Avery, River, and Megan. Family to receive friends Sunday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the A. L. Jacobsen Funeral Home 1380 New York Ave. Huntington Sta. N.Y. 11746. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30am St. Elizabeth of Hungary R.C. Church. Interment St. Patrick's cemetery
Published in Newsday on June 15, 2019