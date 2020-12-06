EPSTEIN - Jeannedied on December 3rd at the age of 97. An eternal optimist who was quick to laugh and always saw the bright side in any situation. For Jeanne, the glass was always half full, never half empty. She had a wicked sense of dark humor and always put others first. Not every 97-year-old is lucky enough to have full command of all her faculties, but Jeanne certainly did. She was fiercely independent and drove her racy coupe until just a few months ago. People who met her always thought she was two decades younger. Jeanne survived her husband Morris, who died in 2015 at age 93, and is survived by her daughters, Barbara & Madeline and her son-in-law Gregg. While Jeanne was petite, she had a very big personality, much appreciated by all around her. It is no exaggeration to say that she was also one of the most giving and self-sacrificing people ever to walk the earth. Jeanne began as an artist, studying at the Art Students League of New York and then at the Traphagen School where she learned to sketch fashion illustrations. After graduation, Jeanne worked as commercial illustrator, where she worked until her marriage. A fiery redhead, she loved literature, music, gardening and enjoyed following the stock market. Jeanne loved poetry and would often quote her favorites. Start singing any show tune or Puccini aria and she would jump right in and then belt out a few more. Jeanne was a bright presence who will be missed by all. A graveside service will be held on Dec. 6 at 1pm at Wellwood Cemetery.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store