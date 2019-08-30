Home

Hungerford & Clark Inc
110 Pine St
Freeport, NY 11520
(516) 379-3119
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:15 AM
St Christopher's RC Church
Baldwin, NY
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hungerford & Clark Inc
110 Pine St
Freeport, NY 11520
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hungerford & Clark Inc
110 Pine St
Freeport, NY 11520
View Map
More Obituaries for Jeanne Frein-Guido
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Frein-Guido

Jeanne Frein-Guido Notice
FREIN-GUIDO - Jeanne I. of Freeport on August 28, 2019. Retired School Nurse Teacher for the Freeport School District. Beloved wife of William Guido, and the late Vincent. Devoted mother of Richard (Tracy), and Rebecca (Erik Langenbach). Cherished grandmother of Lindsey & Jack Frein, Cory and Kendrick Langenbach. . Dear sister of Kathleen Banschback. Fond stepmother of Robert (Patricia) Guido, and Thomas (Lynda) Guido. Loving step grandmother of Will, Nickey, Eric, Richard, and Christopher Guido. Family will receive friends on Monday 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 PM at Hungerford & Clark Inc Funeral Home, 110 Pine St. (Co So Ocean Ave) Freeport.Funeral Mass Tuesday 11:15AM St Christopher's RC Church, Baldwin. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery
Published in Newsday on Aug. 30, 2019
