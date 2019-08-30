|
FREIN-GUIDO - Jeanne I. of Freeport on August 28, 2019. Retired School Nurse Teacher for the Freeport School District. Beloved wife of William Guido, and the late Vincent. Devoted mother of Richard (Tracy), and Rebecca (Erik Langenbach). Cherished grandmother of Lindsey & Jack Frein, Cory and Kendrick Langenbach. . Dear sister of Kathleen Banschback. Fond stepmother of Robert (Patricia) Guido, and Thomas (Lynda) Guido. Loving step grandmother of Will, Nickey, Eric, Richard, and Christopher Guido. Family will receive friends on Monday 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 PM at Hungerford & Clark Inc Funeral Home, 110 Pine St. (Co So Ocean Ave) Freeport.Funeral Mass Tuesday 11:15AM St Christopher's RC Church, Baldwin. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery
Published in Newsday on Aug. 30, 2019