JARONCZYK - Jeanne M. (nee Schramm), lifelong resident of Williston Park, passed away on August 8, 2019. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 55 years, George A. Sr. Cherished mother of George A. Jr. (Barbara), Sue Ann Berger (Stephan), and John M. Beloved Mima to Stephan Jr., George A. III, Scott, Stephanie, J.T., Matthew, Serena and Sofia. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Loving daughter to her late parents John T. and Sophia T. who preceded her to her heavenly home. The family will receive friends Monday, August 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Weigand Bros. Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Avenue, Williston Park, NY 11596. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:15AM at St. Aidan's R.C. Church, Williston Park. Interment immediately following at Holy Rood Cemetery, West-bury, NY, Please visit www.Weigandbroihemcnio for more information.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 11, 2019