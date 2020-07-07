1/
Jeanne Lynn Cartabuke
CARTABUKE - Jeanne Lynn, 49 years old, passed away peacefully on 6/26/2020. She was a longtime resident of Bellmore. Beloved daughter of the late Edward and Rosemary. Loving mother of Bella. Jeanne was a world traveler. She received her M.S. in Education from Hofstra University. She previously worked as a news anchor for Fox in Georgia. She also worked as a Financial Sales Representative for Goldman Sachs. She most recently was a teacher for many years in the NY area. She was laid to rest at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, NY.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

