Jeanne Marie Butler
BUTLER - Jeanne Marie (62) of Rockville Centre, NY passed peacefully on Tuesday, Sep-tember 15, 2020. Jeanne is reunited with her loving parents James and Mary. Survived by sister Laurie (Bob Darcey), nieces Kayla (Richard Caprio) Darcey and Julianne Darcey, cherished extended family from the Bronx to Baldwin, NY, dear girlfriends "The Crocodiles", and supportive friends from RVC. Jeanne had a love for finance which inspired her 25-year career as VP of mutual funds, finding a good shopping deal to spoil her nieces, and time spent with her loved ones. During her final years, Jeanne was relentless towards living life with courage and determination. Visitation at Perry Funeral Home in Lynbrook Sun. 9/20 2pm 6 pm, Mass at St. Agnes RVC Mon. 9/21 at 11 am.



Published in Newsday from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
