Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas A Glynn & Son Inc Funeral Home
20 Lincoln Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
(516) 766-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Marie Ferguson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Marie Ferguson Notice
FERGUSON - Jeanne Marie (nee Russell) on April 8, 2020 after enduring a short battle with cancer. Born in Brooklyn, NY. A fifty-four year resident of Rockville Centre and parishioner of St. Agnes Cathedral.Jeanne Marie is survived by her husband of over 58 years Paul and her children Kathleen Corwin (Christopher), Kerry Ferguson McBreen, Paul Jr. (Pamela), Philip, Kara Spinelli (Matthew) and Kristin Simone (Daniel). Also survived by grandchildren Emily Corwin, Maggie Ferguson, Colleen Ferguson, Mara McBreen, Paul Ferguson III, Matthew Spinelli, Jr., Joseph Spinelli, Anne Simone and Grace Simone; sisters Patricia Collins and Ellen Beatty (Edward); brother William Russell; many nieces, nephews and friends. Jeanne graduated from Marymount- Manhattan College in 1961, taught at P.S. 57 in Bedford-Stuyvesant before starting her family. Later, after 6 children, she earned two Master's degrees. Jeanne also worked as a social worker for the NY Board of Education. She was very active in St. Agnes teaching confraternity, serving as a Girl Scout leader, participating as both a school board and parish council leader, serving as an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist and a Minister of Consolation. Jeanne was a 35 + year member and Past President of Mercy League. A bridge enthusiast, Jeanne earned a number of Master points. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Brooklyn, NY. A celebration of Jeanne's life and a memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Glynnfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas A Glynn & Son Inc Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -