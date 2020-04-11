|
FERGUSON - Jeanne Marie (nee Russell) on April 8, 2020 after enduring a short battle with cancer. Born in Brooklyn, NY. A fifty-four year resident of Rockville Centre and parishioner of St. Agnes Cathedral.Jeanne Marie is survived by her husband of over 58 years Paul and her children Kathleen Corwin (Christopher), Kerry Ferguson McBreen, Paul Jr. (Pamela), Philip, Kara Spinelli (Matthew) and Kristin Simone (Daniel). Also survived by grandchildren Emily Corwin, Maggie Ferguson, Colleen Ferguson, Mara McBreen, Paul Ferguson III, Matthew Spinelli, Jr., Joseph Spinelli, Anne Simone and Grace Simone; sisters Patricia Collins and Ellen Beatty (Edward); brother William Russell; many nieces, nephews and friends. Jeanne graduated from Marymount- Manhattan College in 1961, taught at P.S. 57 in Bedford-Stuyvesant before starting her family. Later, after 6 children, she earned two Master's degrees. Jeanne also worked as a social worker for the NY Board of Education. She was very active in St. Agnes teaching confraternity, serving as a Girl Scout leader, participating as both a school board and parish council leader, serving as an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist and a Minister of Consolation. Jeanne was a 35 + year member and Past President of Mercy League. A bridge enthusiast, Jeanne earned a number of Master points. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Brooklyn, NY. A celebration of Jeanne's life and a memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Glynnfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 11, 2020