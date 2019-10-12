|
RAYNOR - Jeanne C. of Merrick on October 10, 2019. Retired Music Teacher for Bellmore UFSD. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Loving mother of Carole Neidig, Beverly Raynor, Susan Licata, and Judith Follo. Fond grandmother of 8. Also survived by many other dear family members. Family will receive friends on Monday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 PM at Hungerford & Clark INC Funeral Home, 110 Pine St (Co So Ocean Ave) Freeport. Religious Service Tuesday 9:00AM Freeport United Methodist Church. Interment Greenfield Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 12, 2019