Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hungerford & Clark Inc
110 Pine St
Freeport, NY 11520
(516) 379-3119
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hungerford & Clark Inc
110 Pine St
Freeport, NY 11520
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hungerford & Clark Inc
110 Pine St
Freeport, NY 11520
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Freeport United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Raynor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Raynor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Raynor Notice
RAYNOR - Jeanne C. of Merrick on October 10, 2019. Retired Music Teacher for Bellmore UFSD. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Loving mother of Carole Neidig, Beverly Raynor, Susan Licata, and Judith Follo. Fond grandmother of 8. Also survived by many other dear family members. Family will receive friends on Monday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 PM at Hungerford & Clark INC Funeral Home, 110 Pine St (Co So Ocean Ave) Freeport. Religious Service Tuesday 9:00AM Freeport United Methodist Church. Interment Greenfield Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hungerford & Clark Inc
Download Now