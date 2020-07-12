CONSTANTINOU - Jeannette A. (nee Bily) of Syosset, NY. on July 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Michael (Maria) and Ann Marie. Cherished grandmother of Gillian, Trey and Allison. Dear sister of Joseph (Nora) Bily. Reposing at Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Rd. Syosset. Visiting Sunday July 12, 2020 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am at St, Edward Confessor RC Church, 205 Jackson Ave., Syosset. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 12, 2020.