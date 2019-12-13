Newsday Notices
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 423-2185
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Hugh of Lincoln R.C. Church
Jeannette Anne Henry Notice
HENRY - Jeannette Anne (Grammy-Goobie), 81, on December 11, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas J. Henry and Jeannette Armstrong Henry. Raised in Flushing, NY and proud graduate of The Mary Louis Academy and St. John's University. Jeannette was a teacher, a stay-at-home mom and an entrepreneur, owning the very successful Huntington Personnel Consultants. Devoted mother of Colleen, Jeannie (Richard), Kathleen (John), and Susan (George). Loving grandmother of Cassie, Noelle, Annabel, Caroline, Claire, Kyle, Brendan and Molly. Dear sister of the late Thomas (Lee-Mary Lou), Patrick (Mary Ann), Mary Jane and aunt to many cherished nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her former husband and friend Stanford Mebus. Jeannette was an avid environmentalist and very active in her St. Hugh of Lincoln church community, serving as a greeter, a Lazarus minister, and teaching English through the Opening Word Program. She was very proud of her Irish heritage, enthusiastically following family developments and keeping the extended family connected. She loved sitting at her kitchen table catching up with friends and family, keeping up with current events and enjoying her favorite TV show, Jeopardy. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 6-8pm at the A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Ave. Huntington Station NY. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10:30am at St. Hugh of Lincoln R.C. Church. Burial to follow St. Patrick's Cemetery, 45 Huntington Road, Huntington,N.Y. www.jacobsenfuneral.com
