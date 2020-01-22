|
Klimpel - Jeannie, (nee: Pleasants), left her earthly life early Monday morning, January 20, 2020, with her eldest son, Dean by her side. Leaving behind her two loving sons, Dean (Michele) and Ben (Julie) and her adored grandsons, William and James and her sister and best friend, Carlyn (Barry) Kriegel, of Atlanta, GA. Jeannie was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Dean, her parents, Ben and Mary Pleasants and her brothers, A. Ben Pleasants and Herbert McClammy. Jeannie was a Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, Great Aunt, Great Great Aunt. Jeannie was a great nurturer to all children and animals. Her love was as strong as can be. Jeannie brought love and humor to all who were lucky enough to know her and leaves an empty place in our hearts. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Visiting Thursday 2:00PM until 4:00PM and 7:00PM until 9:00PM and Friday 9:00AM until 10:00AM. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Friday at 10:00AM. Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Bay Shore, LI. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 22, 2020