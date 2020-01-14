Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
(631) 669-2400
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
8:00 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Casale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Casale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Casale Notice
CASALE- Jeffrey A. of Lindenhurst, NY on December 16, 2019 at the age of 66. Beloved son of Fiore and Michelina. Loving Nephew to John and Victoria Schneyer. Survived by brother Victor and numerous nieces and cousins. Jeff was a former corporate officer at TIAA-Cref, Chairman of the Babylon Democratic Committee, Treasurer of the Suffolk County Democratic Committee, Executive Director of the Babylon IDA and President of Suffolk OTB. He was a dedicated campaign manager helping elect many Democratic officials. Jeff's life will be celebrated by his many family members, friends and acquaintances on Thursday January 16, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:30pm and 7:00 - 9:30pm at the Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main St. Babylon. A religious service will be held at 8:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family has requested contributions to: Honor Flight in his name for info: www.Boyd-Spencer.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -