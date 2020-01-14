|
CASALE- Jeffrey A. of Lindenhurst, NY on December 16, 2019 at the age of 66. Beloved son of Fiore and Michelina. Loving Nephew to John and Victoria Schneyer. Survived by brother Victor and numerous nieces and cousins. Jeff was a former corporate officer at TIAA-Cref, Chairman of the Babylon Democratic Committee, Treasurer of the Suffolk County Democratic Committee, Executive Director of the Babylon IDA and President of Suffolk OTB. He was a dedicated campaign manager helping elect many Democratic officials. Jeff's life will be celebrated by his many family members, friends and acquaintances on Thursday January 16, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:30pm and 7:00 - 9:30pm at the Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main St. Babylon. A religious service will be held at 8:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family has requested contributions to: Honor Flight in his name for info: www.Boyd-Spencer.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 14, 2020