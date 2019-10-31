Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Ignatius Church
129 Broadway
Hicksville, NY
Interment
Following Services
Holy Rood Cemetery
Westbury, NY
FERRARO - Jeffrey,66, on October 6, 2019. Beloved son of Maureen McCabe Gallagher & the late Leonard Ferraro. Survived by his cherished wife, Judith, four children Michael and Marla Ferraro, Elizabeth Tunison and Leslie Corona. A beloved sister, Lisa Ferraro, six grandchildren, 1 great grandson & many nieces and nephews. Jeff was predeceased by his brothers, Richard & Raymond Kim Ferraro. A memorial mass will be held on November 2, 2019 at St. Ignatius Church, 129 Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801 at 9:45 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery Westbury. Donations in Jeff's memory to ECAA PO Box 55071 #15530 Boston, MA 02205 (wwwecaware.org)
Published in Newsday on Oct. 31, 2019
