GROSS - Jeffrey Scott of Nesconset (formerly of Stony Brook, NY) on February 28, 2020. Sergeant of the 4th Precinct- 34 yr Suffolk County Police Department. Loving Husband of Kristin (Ohlig) Beloved Father to Alexandra (Zachary) Dyer & William. Cherished Son to Irving & Helen Gross. Loving Son-in-law to Honorable Louis Ohlig (Retired Suffolk County Court Judge)and the late Barbara Ohlig. Loving Brother to Mark (Julie Raskin) and Brother-in-Law to Gretchen (Gus Sargentini) Ohlig, Karin (Sean Reilly) Ohlig, Lauren (Rich) Perillo. Adored Uncle to Hannah, Ben, Matthew, Spencer, Payson, Katie, Caroline, Daniel & Kyle. Friends may call St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Road, Route 25, St. James on Friday 1-4pm & 6-9pm. Funeral Service on Saturday 11am at funeral home with a Committal Service to follow at Washington Memorial Park, Mt. Sinai. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to honor Jeff's memory Brotherhood for the Fallen Suffolk County, PO Box 1306, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 5, 2020
