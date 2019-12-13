|
|
HOWARD - Jeffrey M.. Resident Bayville C.P., on December 11, 2019.Beloved son of the late Warren and Pauline Howard.Loving bro-ther of Marilyn (Richard) Holdsworth. Dear uncle of Susan, Scott and Mike. Cherished granduncle of Kayla and Matt. Reposing Sunday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Hun-gerford & Clark Inc. Funeral Home, 110 Pine St. (Corner So. Ocean Ave.) Freeport. Religious Service Sunday evening 7:30pm to be conducted by the Rev. Dr. Marva Usher-Kerr, from the Freeport United Methodist Church. Funeral Monday 10am leaving to Greenfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to U.C.P. of Nassau, would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 13, 2019