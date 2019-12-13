Home

Reposing
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hungerford & Clark Inc
110 Pine St.
Freeport, NY
View Map
Reposing
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hungerford & Clark Inc
110 Pine St.
Freeport, NY
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
7:30 PM
Hungerford & Clark Inc
110 Pine St.
Freeport, NY
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Hungerford & Clark Inc
110 Pine St.
Freeport, NY
View Map
Jeffrey Howard Notice
HOWARD - Jeffrey M.. Resident Bayville C.P., on December 11, 2019.Beloved son of the late Warren and Pauline Howard.Loving bro-ther of Marilyn (Richard) Holdsworth. Dear uncle of Susan, Scott and Mike. Cherished granduncle of Kayla and Matt. Reposing Sunday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Hun-gerford & Clark Inc. Funeral Home, 110 Pine St. (Corner So. Ocean Ave.) Freeport. Religious Service Sunday evening 7:30pm to be conducted by the Rev. Dr. Marva Usher-Kerr, from the Freeport United Methodist Church. Funeral Monday 10am leaving to Greenfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to U.C.P. of Nassau, would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 13, 2019
