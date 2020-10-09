1/1
Jeffrey J. Baker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAKER Jeffrey J., on October 4, 2020, of Seaford. Proud U.S. Vietnam Veteran. Beloved husband of Joann Manning- Baker. Loving father of Jeffrey M., and Jesse M. Dear brother of Brion Baker, Lynn Donaldson and Vicki Mac. Cherished grandfather of Matthew. Reposing Sunday 2-4PM and 7-9PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Monday 9:30AM at St. William the Abbot RC Church, Seaford. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers donations to the ALS Association or the Veteran Group of your choice would be appreciated www.Schmittfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Reposing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
Send Flowers
OCT
11
Reposing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. William the Abbot RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved