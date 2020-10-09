BAKER Jeffrey J., on October 4, 2020, of Seaford. Proud U.S. Vietnam Veteran. Beloved husband of Joann Manning- Baker. Loving father of Jeffrey M., and Jesse M. Dear brother of Brion Baker, Lynn Donaldson and Vicki Mac. Cherished grandfather of Matthew. Reposing Sunday 2-4PM and 7-9PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Monday 9:30AM at St. William the Abbot RC Church, Seaford. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers donations to the ALS Association or the Veteran Group of your choice would be appreciated www.Schmittfuneralhome.com