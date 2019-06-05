KROLICK - Jeffrey L. of Wawarsing, NY, formerly of Roslyn, LI, passed away on April 27, 2019 at 71. Beloved husband of Dori. Loving brother of Michael. Caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Norman and Yvette, Jeffrey was active in the music and track and field programs at Roslyn High School, setting records that still exist today. Upon graduation from RHS, Jeffrey entered Depauw University, Greencastle, IN. He studied music education, was a mainstay of the college's program participating in many community events with Indiana's governmental leaders. He received his B.S. from C.W. Post. Jeff continued his musical career while working as the musical and entertainment director at several well-known "Borscht Belt" hotels, notably the Nevele Hotel, for more than 26 years. He also established a music therapy program at the Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY. Jeff was extremely hard working and a very popular resident in his community. He will be extremely missed by the many friends and associates he considered his family. Donations may be made in memory of Jeffrey L. Krolick to the or to the . Published in Newsday on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary