Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Krolick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey L. Krolick

Notice Condolences Flowers

Jeffrey L. Krolick Notice
KROLICK - Jeffrey L. of Wawarsing, NY, formerly of Roslyn, LI, passed away on April 27, 2019 at 71. Beloved husband of Dori. Loving brother of Michael. Caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Norman and Yvette, Jeffrey was active in the music and track and field programs at Roslyn High School, setting records that still exist today. Upon graduation from RHS, Jeffrey entered Depauw University, Greencastle, IN. He studied music education, was a mainstay of the college's program participating in many community events with Indiana's governmental leaders. He received his B.S. from C.W. Post. Jeff continued his musical career while working as the musical and entertainment director at several well-known "Borscht Belt" hotels, notably the Nevele Hotel, for more than 26 years. He also established a music therapy program at the Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY. Jeff was extremely hard working and a very popular resident in his community. He will be extremely missed by the many friends and associates he considered his family. Donations may be made in memory of Jeffrey L. Krolick to the or to the .
Published in Newsday on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.