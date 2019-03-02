|
La DOLCETTA - Jennie of Farmingdale on March 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Matthew (Theresa), Tony (Angela), and Marie Hamel (Ed). Loving grandmother of Matthew, Lauren, Derek, Edward, and Joseph. Fond great grandmother of Sienna. The family will receive friends Sunday and Monday 2-5 & 7-9 pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:45 am @ St. Kilian R.C. Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Mar. 2, 2019