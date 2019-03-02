Home

McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Kilian R.C. Church
Jennie La Dolcetta Notice
La DOLCETTA - Jennie of Farmingdale on March 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Matthew (Theresa), Tony (Angela), and Marie Hamel (Ed). Loving grandmother of Matthew, Lauren, Derek, Edward, and Joseph. Fond great grandmother of Sienna. The family will receive friends Sunday and Monday 2-5 & 7-9 pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:45 am @ St. Kilian R.C. Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Mar. 2, 2019
