Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
(516) 766-0425
Reposing
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
Reposing
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Anthony's RC Church
Oceanside, NY
RIZZO - Jennie of Oceanside on April 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John M. Rizzo, Sr. Loving mother of Catherine Dato (Al), Jeannine Rey (Ivan), Paul (Joanne), Michael (Patti), Joanne Foglietta (Joseph), Richard (Martha) and the late John M. Rizzo, Jr. Devoted grandmother of 13 and great- grandmother of 11. Resposing Towers Funeral Home, Inc. 2681 Long Beach Rd., Ocean- side, Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass St. Anthony's RC Church, Oceanside, Wednesday 9:45AM. Entombment Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, donations to the .
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2019
