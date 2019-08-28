|
|
WICKS - Jennie on August 26, 2019 of Oyster Bay, N.Y. Beloved wife of the late Henry. Loving mother of James (Alison), the late David (Patricia), and the late Joseph. Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Andrea, and David. Visiting at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home Inc. 293 South Street Oyster Bay Friday 2-4, 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30 a.m. Chapel of St. Dominic's R.C.Church. Interment to follow Holy Rood Cemetery. www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 28, 2019