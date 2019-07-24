Home

Jennifer Anne Clark

Jennifer Anne Clark In Memoriam
JENNIFER ANNE CLARK 3/17/64 7/24/03 The morning air is uncivilized with summer heat but sawing through the oppression there is the thick, mechanical sound of a cicada. "The courier of deep summer", you called it & I remember now your words, the love & wonder of how you waited for that sound & how it heralded sweet corn & furious zinnias. The memory tenderly floods & lifts me above the coming burdensome moment when you died. I think of the time after, when I spent hours writing out our days together, trying to jigsaw little talks, confessions, kisses, concerns, smiles, silences, so fearful I would miss some movement & lose a truth - I wanted the absolute, not a myth. And yet, here I stand, surrounded by a mercy I didn't know I'd misplaced. Which is why I no longer feel the need to be kind to certain memories, people & places that have lost their definition by distance or ugly temperament. I know their story, can feel their weight, but their position is feeble in this present history, so I let them slip away where the heat of indifference flakes them into unclear piles. How much better to have larger room for finer joys that have bedrock & space to rediscover those that have a brighter song, like the courier of summer. So much of the world is unfair & tries hard to carry off cheer bit by bit. But when the time of your death is just over the hill & I feel again the storm that is never really over, how grateful am I to be tethered to you, to know again that I can hold both love & sorrow & still be here, daring & persistent, hoping for the next uncertain celebration you will give to me. To re-remember your goodness is all I need to know.
Published in Newsday on July 24, 2019
