HEALY - Jennifer Anne of Hinsdale, IL passed away March 4, 2020 with her family by her side after a twenty month long battle with metastatic breast cancer. She will be deeply missed by her husband George Healy, their three amazing children: Charlie, George Jr. and Jane, her mother Elizabeth of Huntington, NY, her sister Cara (Patrick) Puzzuoli of Rye, NY, three wonderful nieces, six terrific nephews, and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and colleagues. Jennifer was born in 1971 in Manhasset, NY to Elizabeth and Morton Levy. She grew up in Huntington, NY, received a BS from Boston College and an MBA from Fordham University. Her professional career took her from the accounting department at Coach Leatherware in NYC, to the finance department at Bristol Myers Squibb, and then through a series of marketing roles at Clairol, Maybelline, Mott's, Unilever, and finally on a Chicagoland adventure to Kraft-Heinz in 2016. Jennifer possessed a great mind, an even better personality, a sense of adventure, and a tremendous love for friends, family, and sandy beaches. She was witty, intelligent, conscientious, positive, determined, fun, and not above jumping off a bar in Grand Cayman into the Caribbean Sea for a post dinner swim while dealing with the first symptoms of metastatic disease (video proof exists). She tolerated her husband's interest in golf, adored everything about her children, delighted in her friends from grade school, high school, college, and beyond, and could never get enough of the beach in Naples, FL. Through our grief we know she is finally unburdened and at peace in a better place. Visitation is from 2-4pm and 6-9pm on March 10th at McMahon Lyon & Hartnett Funeral Home in White Plains, NY. www.mcmahonfuneralhome.com. A funeral Mass will be held at 10am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in White Plains, NY on March 11th. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY. A memorial service will be held in Hinsdale, IL in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the Wellness House in Hinsdale, IL or Gilda's Club of Westchester in White Plains, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 8, 2020