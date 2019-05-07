Newsday Notices
Jennifer Harding McGeown

Jennifer Harding McGeown Notice
McGEOWN - Jennifer Harding devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend lost her long battle with cancer on May 5, 2019. Jennifer is survived by her daughters, Emma & Maureen, her father T. Peter and pre-deceased by her late mother Patricia. Also survived by sisters Maura Clow (Harry), Meaghan Tuttle (Ryan) brothers Ted (Jenny), Tim (Jeanine). Visitation Wednesday 4:00-9:00PM at Roslyn Heights Funeral Home 75 Mineola Ave. Roslyn Heights, NY. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:00AM at St. Mary's RC Church Roslyn Harbor, NY. Private cremation to follow. Roslyn HeightsFH.com
Published in Newsday on May 7, 2019
