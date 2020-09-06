1/
Jeremiah F. (Jerry) Anglim
ANGLIM - Jeremiah F (Jerry) of Massapequa LI on September 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ann R. Loving father of the late Frank Anglim, Kristine Cantrell, Celeste Kusmierski (Walter), Nancy Burnham (Joel), the late Paul Anglim and Peter Anglim (Diane). Dear son of the late Francis A. and Ann E. Anglim. Cherished grandfather of 17, great-grandfather of 21 and great-great-grandfather of 2. Fond brother of Francis Franzo. Mr. Anglim was also predeceased by three sisters and four brothers and his many nieces and nephews also survive him. The family will receive friends Tuesday 2-4:30 and 7-9:30pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. Wake prayers at 7:30pm to be followed by Massapequa Fire Department services at 8:00pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:30am St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Amityville. Interment with military honors St. Charles Cemetery, E. Farmingdale. The family has suggested memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, to St. Martin of Tours Parish Outreach, 41 Union Ave., Amityville, NY 11701. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. www.powellfh.com.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
SEP
8
Visitation
07:00 - 09:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
SEP
8
Prayer Service
07:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
SEP
8
Service
08:00 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
SEP
10
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
