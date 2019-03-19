INGOLD - Jerilyn, born May 7th 1941, the only child of William and Connie Hirschmann, passed away on March 14th 2019 due to complications from Leukemia. She was preceded in death by her father (Dec 1979) and mother (Jan 2019). A native Long Islander and lifelong resident of Lindenhurst and East Islip, she graduated from Lindenhurst High School in 1958 and quickiy became employed as a secretary at Grumman corporation where she met her husband, Jack Ingold. They wed in March 1962 and were together for 57 years. While working as a secretary, she attended Adelphi University as a Business Education Major. After graduating from Adelphi, she began her career in education at Plainedge High School in Nassau County. She quickly moved on to Lindenhurst High School, where she was instrumental in creating the Future Business Leaders of America, a group committed to the idea of promoting future opportunities in the world of business, commerce and industry to young women. Her devotion to being a lifelong educator allowed her to take her talents and her career to the next level as she first became a teacher and then the Coordinator of Career Education at West Islip High School. After enjoying a long career of personal success and professional accomplishment, she retired in 2002. Although she retired from public school life, her personal commitment to being a lifelong educator continued as an adjunct professor at Suffolk Community College in the Office Technologies Department. She began her career at Suffolk teaching keyboarding in 1978 and continued to teach keyboarding and computer based skills to students of every ability level until her retirement in 2017. She is survived by her husband Jack of East Islip, son Darrell, daughter in law Jennifer, and grandchildren Emma and Zachary of Holbrook. Calling hours for family and friends will be received from 2pm to 430pm and 7pm to 9pm on Thursday March 21st at Overton Funeral Home in Islip, NY. A funeral service will be held at Overton at 11am on Friday March 22nd at the Reverend Neil Middlestedt of St. James Lutheran church will be presiding. The burial will follow immediately thereafter at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to at www.lis.org Published in Newsday on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary