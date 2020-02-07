Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Roslyn, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Trimboli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome C. Trimboli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome C. Trimboli Notice
TRIMBOLI - Jerome C., age 86, born in Brooklyn, was the only son of Charles and Gertrude Trimboli. He was a resident of East Hills New York, and passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020. He will be missed by so many, but his love of life will live on in each of us. He is survived by his beloved wife Dolores. He is the loving father of Denise Sarian and her husband Tracy, Jacqueline Mercandetti, Jerome Jr., and his wife Cheryl. He is the adored grandfather of Peter, Elizabeth, Emily, Anthony, Isabella, Julia, Christina, Maria, and Angela Burckhardt. The family will receive visitors Sunday, February 9, 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Weigand Funeral Home, Williston Park. Funeral Mass Monday, 10am, at St. Mary's Church in Roslyn, NY. His burial will be at Locust Valley Cemetery, Locust Valley. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation (Parkin-son.org), would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weigand Bros Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -