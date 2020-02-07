|
TRIMBOLI - Jerome C., age 86, born in Brooklyn, was the only son of Charles and Gertrude Trimboli. He was a resident of East Hills New York, and passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020. He will be missed by so many, but his love of life will live on in each of us. He is survived by his beloved wife Dolores. He is the loving father of Denise Sarian and her husband Tracy, Jacqueline Mercandetti, Jerome Jr., and his wife Cheryl. He is the adored grandfather of Peter, Elizabeth, Emily, Anthony, Isabella, Julia, Christina, Maria, and Angela Burckhardt. The family will receive visitors Sunday, February 9, 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Weigand Funeral Home, Williston Park. Funeral Mass Monday, 10am, at St. Mary's Church in Roslyn, NY. His burial will be at Locust Valley Cemetery, Locust Valley. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation (Parkin-son.org), would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 7, 2020