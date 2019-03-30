Newsday Notices
Moloney-Sinnicksons Funeral Home and Cremation Center
203 Main Street
Center Moriches, NY 11934
(631) 878-0065
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney-Sinnicksons Funeral Home and Cremation Center
203 Main Street
Center Moriches, NY 11934
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney-Sinnicksons Funeral Home and Cremation Center
203 Main Street
Center Moriches, NY 11934
Service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
8:00 PM
Moloney-Sinnicksons Funeral Home and Cremation Center
203 Main Street
Center Moriches, NY 11934
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church
Center Moriches, NY
Jerome E. Blednnau Notice
BLENNAU - Jerome E. of Manorville, NY on March 29, 2019 in his 77th year. Beloved husband of Marion (Nee Presssel). Loving brother of Francis Blennau (Patricia) and Marion Finley (The Late Richard). Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Reposing Moloney-Sinnickson Funeral Home, 203 Main Street, Center Moriches, NY where a religious service will be held Sunday at 8pm. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30am. St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Center Moriches, NY. Burial at Calverton National Cemetery. Visiting Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers donations to: and East End Hospice Kanas Center. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 30, 2019
