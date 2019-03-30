|
BLENNAU - Jerome E. of Manorville, NY on March 29, 2019 in his 77th year. Beloved husband of Marion (Nee Presssel). Loving brother of Francis Blennau (Patricia) and Marion Finley (The Late Richard). Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Reposing Moloney-Sinnickson Funeral Home, 203 Main Street, Center Moriches, NY where a religious service will be held Sunday at 8pm. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30am. St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Center Moriches, NY. Burial at Calverton National Cemetery. Visiting Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers donations to: and East End Hospice Kanas Center. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 30, 2019