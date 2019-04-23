Home

Bryant Funeral Home Inc
411 Old Town Rd
Setauket, NY 11733
(631) 473-0082
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Jerry Borrelli Notice
BORRELLI - Jerry F. of South Setauket, LI (formerly of Stony Brook) on April 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Elaine. Loving father of Betsy, Victoria, Deborah, Michael and the late Stephen. Cherished grandfather of 13. Dear brother of Carmela, Joseph, and the late Rose, Anthony and Anna. Friends may call at the Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Road, Setauket, LI. Visiting Tuesday 7-9 PM and Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral mass Thursday 10 AM at Sts, Philip and James RC Church, St. James, LI. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Smithtown, NY.
Published in Newsday from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
