JERRY COLUCCIELLO

COLUCCIELLO - "Jerry", 91, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020. He brought many students safely to the Island Trees School District on his bus for 35 years. Beloved husband of Marion for 65 years. Loving father of Dianne Langon. Cherished grandfather of Alyson Burdge (Joe), Sara Langon and Billie Rose Langon. Dear brother of Annunzio (Patricia), Lena Bernardo (Steve), Albert (Linda), predeceased by Rose Scotto, Pasqualena, Caroline, Anna, and Anthony. Visitation Sunday, June 21st, 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, 315 Conklin St, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Monday, June 22nd, 9:45 am at St. Kilian's RC Church. Interment with military honors following at Saint Charles Cemetery.







