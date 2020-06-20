JERRY COLUCCIELLO
COLUCCIELLO - "Jerry", 91, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020. He brought many students safely to the Island Trees School District on his bus for 35 years. Beloved husband of Marion for 65 years. Loving father of Dianne Langon. Cherished grandfather of Alyson Burdge (Joe), Sara Langon and Billie Rose Langon. Dear brother of Annunzio (Patricia), Lena Bernardo (Steve), Albert (Linda), predeceased by Rose Scotto, Pasqualena, Caroline, Anna, and Anthony. Visitation Sunday, June 21st, 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, 315 Conklin St, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Monday, June 22nd, 9:45 am at St. Kilian's RC Church. Interment with military honors following at Saint Charles Cemetery.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
JUN
21
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
JUN
22
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
St. Kilian's RC Church
JUN
22
Interment
Saint Charles Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-0336
June 19, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Hope Nohejl
