Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - New Hyde Park
125 Hillside Avenue
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 354-0634
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - New Hyde Park
125 Hillside Avenue
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - New Hyde Park
125 Hillside Avenue
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - New Hyde Park
125 Hillside Avenue
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne's Church
Garden City, NY
Jerry J. Limoncelli


LIMONCELLI - Jerry J., age 88, of Garden City, NY, on June 19, 2019. Loving son of the late Joseph and Antoinette Lennon. Dear brother of the late Anna, John, Angelina, and Alfred. Survived by sister Josephine. Beloved husband of the late Alice Ryan. Loving father and father-in-law of Jerry (Sandra), Mary-Alice (David), Elizabeth (Leonard), and Bryan. Cherished and devoted grandpa of Mary Anne, Theresa, Amy (Chester), Catherine, Angelo and Luca. Respected uncle to many nieces, and nephews. Retired attorney of 57 years. Visitation: Saturday, June 22, 7-9pm, and Sunday, June 23, 2-4:30pm and 7-9pm at Dalton Funeral Home, 125 Hillside Avenue, New Hyde Park. Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, June 24 at 10:00am at St. Anne's Church, Garden City. Internment: St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. He will be remembered as a deeply religious gentleman of great conviction, with a strong will and fierce devotion to his family and friends, and for his dedicated service to his clientele and community.
Published in Newsday from June 21 to June 22, 2019
