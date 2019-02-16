|
|
NIEMCZYK - Jerome J. "Jerry," On February 13, 2019, in his 77th year, of Greenlawn. Beloved husband of Ellen (nee Bivona). Loving father of Jerry Niemczyk, Jr. (Jeanette), Nancie Moran (Greg) and Thomas Niemczyk (Donna). Adored grandfather of AJ, Jordan and Ava. One of eighteen children, Jerry was a proud member of the Niemczyk family who cherished his many in-laws and nieces and nephews as well as his extended family on the 'Boulevard' and beyond. Jerry is an Ex-Chief and former Commissioner of the Greenlawn Fire Department where he served as a dedicated volunteer for over fifty years. An outstanding athlete in his day, Jerry was inducted into the Huntington Township Softball Hall of Fame in 2008. Reposing Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, Saturday & Sunday, 2-5 & 7-9 PM. Firematic services Sunday 7:30 PM at the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Monday 10 AM, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Greenlawn. Interment to follow at Northport Rural Cemetery. Nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 16, 2019