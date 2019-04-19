|
Neufeld - Gerard J. (Jerry) died at home on Monday April 15, 2019. He was born in July 1943 to the late Gerard and Margaret (Rostick) Neufeld in Elmhurst, New York. He is deeply missed by his children Jerry (Whitney) Neufeld - Kaiser of Seattle and Emily Neufeld (Drew Buscareno) of South Bend along with grandsons Charlie & Joey Buscareno. Dear brother of Elayne (Norman) Dix, Raymond (Vivian) Neufeld, Robert (Anne) Neufeld, Marianne Neufeld-Djordjevic (Blagoje Djordjevic), Maggie (Mike) Henry, Joseph (Claire) Neufeld, Thomas (Eleanor) Neufeld, Dolores (Charlie) Nehlig and Regina (Roger) Benfield. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services Sat. April 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Holy Cross Chapel at Holy Cross Village, Notre Dame, IN. Burial will take place at Flushing Cemetery NY.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2019