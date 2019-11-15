Home

Jerry P. Mataragas

Jerry P. Mataragas Notice
MATARAGAS - Jerry P. of Rockville Centre, NY and Boynton Beach, FL passed away on October 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Jacqueline L. Mataragas. Loving father to Philip and Jonathan Mataragas and treasured father-in-law to Kim Ann Mataragas. Loving brother to Tessie Lampeas and to her children along with other nieces and nephews. Loved, respected and adored by many, amazing Restauranteur and a dedicated Veteran. Friends and family are welcome to attend the Memorial Service at St. Paul's Cathedral located at 110 Cathedral Avenue, Hempstead, NY with luncheon to follow at Franks Steak, Rockville Centre, NY.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 15, 2019
