FARBER - Jesse J. of East Northport, NY on February 6, 2019 at 80 years of age. Beloved husband of Catherine. Loving father of Andrew (Stacey), Daniel (Caitlin), William, Lianne and Suzanne (John). Cherished grandfather of Benjamin and Sydney. Dear brother of Mitchell. Visitation Sunday 10-11am at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Sunday 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment at Northport Rural Cemetery. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2019