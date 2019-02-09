Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Farber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse Farber

Notice Condolences Flowers

Jesse Farber Notice
FARBER - Jesse J. of East Northport, NY on February 6, 2019 at 80 years of age. Beloved husband of Catherine. Loving father of Andrew (Stacey), Daniel (Caitlin), William, Lianne and Suzanne (John). Cherished grandfather of Benjamin and Sydney. Dear brother of Mitchell. Visitation Sunday 10-11am at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Sunday 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment at Northport Rural Cemetery. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
Download Now