GALLUCCIO- Jessie of Wantagh passed away on June 10, 2020. Jessie was predeceased by her husband, Carmine. She is survived by her daughter Patricia (and her husband Nicholas) and her son Michael (and his wife Jackie), her five grandchildren; Thomas, Anthony, Christopher, Theresa and Nicholas. Her sisters Catherine and Roselyn, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Jessie was born on June 6, 1935 in Brooklyn and grew up in Cambria Heights before marrying and moving to Wantagh. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, enjoying spending time with her grandchildren and attending their various sports and activities. Jessie also enjoyed road trips and Elvis Presley's music, and was a life-long NY Mets fan. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 14 from 2-5 at Charles J O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Avenue, Wantagh. A mass of Catholic burial will be offered on Monday, June 15 at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church in Wantagh at 11:15 a.m., with burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.







