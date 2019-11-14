|
|
ARNTSEN - Jewel A. (82) on November 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Henry. Loving mother of Ilene (John) Brennan and David (Doreen) Arntsen. Proud grandmother of John (Becca), Megan, Matthew, Stephen, Emily, Olivia and Ryan. Visitation Thursday 5-9 PM at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY. Interment Friday 11 AM at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Catholic Charities 1001 First Avenue, New York, NY 10022.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 14, 2019