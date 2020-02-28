Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
Liturgy
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's R.C. Church
Bay Shore, LI, NY
Jewell Jacobsen Notice
Jacobsen - Jewell B., ( nee Bean), on Wednesday, Febru- ary26, 2020. Jewell left to join her husband, Robert W. "Jake" Jacobsen and is pre-deceased by husband Alfred H. Klarman. Jewell is survived by many cousins, including Janet M. Healy, nieces and nephews of the Reich family, as well as many friends and her Yorkie, Tara. Jewell also wished to mention the Pers family, Joseph, Rev. Thomas Pers and Jeffrey (Maria) which were her beloved extended family. Jewell was a Charter Member of the Bay Shore Historical Society and served as President from 1987 to 1991. She was also a long time member of the Bayard Cutting Horticultural Society. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Monday, 11:00 AM at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Visiting Sun- day 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jewell's name may be made to either St. Patrick's R.C. Church in Bay Shore or the Bay Shore Historical Society. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 28, 2020
