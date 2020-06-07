DREW - Jo Ann (nee Bergtold) May 27, 2020. Adored companion of Bill Massey, cherished ex-wife of the late Bob Drew, loving mother of Roben, Jesse (Tom), and Mary Drew, proud grandmother of Mariko, Jessica, Rocket, and Penelope Drew, and admired sister of Jim Bergtold, Mary Achterkirch and the late Owen Bergtold. Born in Appleton, Minnesota on Nov. 21, 1927, Jo Ann grew up in the small town of Westby, Wisconsin. A few years after high school, she convinced her folks to send her to the Academy Moderne, a finishing school in Boston where she developed into a glamourous and beautiful young lady. She then moved to New York City where she worked as a model and pursued children's theater, which led her to meet and marry Bob Drew. After rearing their children, she worked as executive secretary to a real estate attorney. During that period, she and Bob divorced, and she met Bill with whom she lived from May 1994 until her death at his home from complications of dementia. For much of their time together, Bill and Jo Ann lived half-time at her East Hampton home which she designed and built. While Jo Ann was bedridden and speechless for most of the last five years, each and every day, she uplifted Bill and her aides with her beautiful smile and warm laughter. She is missed by all.







