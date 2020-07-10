CHRISTIANSEN - Jo-Ann H., 86, of Hampton Bays, NY, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald. Loving mother of William (June), James (Janet), and John . Cherished grandmother of Deven, Daniel, Michael, Sarah, Kathy, and Kelly. Treasured great-grand-mother of Kaelynn, Rielly, Jace, Orion and Caleb. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, from 2-4pm & 7-9pm at the Scott-Rothwell Funeral Home, 20 Ponquogue Ave, Hampton Bays, NY 11946. Funeral service, Saturday, July 11, at 11am at the Funeral Home. Burial to follow services at Good Ground Cemetery, Hampton Bays, NY.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 10, 2020.