Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home
172 Main Street
Islip, NY
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
172 Main Street
Islip, NY
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home
172 Main Street
Islip, NY
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
172 Main Street
Islip, NY
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Mary's RC Church
East Islip, NY
Jo-Ann Sweeney Notice
SWEENEY - Jo-An (nee Dante), lifelong resident of Islip, NY on October 16, 2019 at the age of 74. Beloved wife of Edward. Loving mother of Stephen, Edward, Christopher, Liam, Trisha Wade, and the late Phillip. Cherished grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 7. Adored aunt of Josh and Sal. Devoted sister of John Dante, Grace Trees, Robin Davolio and Peter Lee Dante. Visiting will be Sunday and Monday from 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home Inc. 172 Main Street, Islip. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday 9:45am at St. Mary's RC Church in East Islip. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the cancer would be appreciated. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 19, 2019
