|
|
CHESTER -Joan A. of Farmingdale on December 21, 2019. Cherished wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Joni Tanasi (Vito), Joseph (Cathy), Jimmie (Dee), and John. Beloved grandmother of Brenda, John Anthony, Joseph, Melissa, Anthony, Kathryn, Jaclyn, David, Michael, Chris, Sean, and great grandmother of 13. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-5pm and 7-9:30pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main St., Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Friday, 9:45am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Dec. 24, 2019