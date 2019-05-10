Home

Joan A. Ryan Notice
RYAN - Joan A. of Floral Park, NY, on May 8, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved wife of John, loving mother of Gail, Joanne (Andrew), Joyce (Nicholas), Marianne, John (Lauren), Carolyn, and the late Steven. Cherished by her 16 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren. Adored sister of Lois and Richard. Family will receive friends Friday, May 10, from 2-5pm and 7-9pm at Thomas J. Dalton Funeral Home in Floral Park, NY. Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, May 11, 9:15am at Our Lady of Victory Church in Floral Park. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her loving memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation ( cff.org).
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2019
